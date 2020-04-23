Public Safety Log (April 23)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CORVALLIS POLICE

Burglary — 40-year-old Lawrence Lemaster was arrested on Tuesday around 6:37 p.m. on Northwest 29th Place in connection to a March 17 University Inn burglary. Lemaster was later also charged with being a fugitive from justice, trespassing and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Criminal mischief — On Saturday around 6:06 p.m. in the 100 block of South First Street in Alsea, a woman reported that her neighbor put animal feces on her front doorstep. The neighbor was cited for criminal mischief.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Injury crash – 12:04 p.m. Tuesday, 35100 block Richardson Gap Road, Lebanon. A deputy responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. Bailey Wattenbarger, 18, of Scio, was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

ALBANY POLICE

Criminal mischief arrest – 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block Sixth Avenue S.W. Ivan Rosalio Mendez-Perez, 26, was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.

Burglary arrest – Tuesday, 2400 block Santiam Highway S.E. Thomas Hays, 51, was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

