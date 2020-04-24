Public Safety Log (April 24)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Mischief — On Monday around 7:50 p.m. on Bruce Road, deputies found two men arguing. One man was holding a 9 mm pistol while yelling at the other who asked to retrieve a dead turkey from the man's property.
ALBANY POLICE
Burglary – 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block Bain St. S.E. A burglary was reported at a residence. Michael Lee Kindred, 42, was arrested. He was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon with first-degree burglary, third-degree theft and giving false information to a peace officer in connection to a citation or warrant.
LEBANON POLICE
Motorcycle theft – 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Evans Drive. A caller reported that a Yamaha 50cc dirt bike had been stolen out of the back of a pickup sometime after 9 p.m. on Monday. The motorcycle was valued at approximately $1,000.
