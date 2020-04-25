Public Safety Log (April 25)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY POLICE

Vandalism – 10:34 p.m. Thursday, Karlin Consulting, 225 Third Ave. S.E. A broken window was reported at the downtown business. Wesley Leon Matney, 31, was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Theft – 5:53 p.m. Thursday, 37900 block Century Drive, near Albany. A caller reported stolen farm equipment valued at between $17,000 and $20,000.

LEBANON POLICE

Facebook fraud – 2:44 p.m. Thursday, Oak Street. A caller said that she had been scammed out of $1,000 on Facebook. She received a message from a friend regarding a grant. She used the provided link and contacted the grant “agency,” which had her withdraw $1,000 for processing fees from her bank account and send it to them via a bitcoin ATM in Eugene.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT