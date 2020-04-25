Public Safety Log (April 25)

ALBANY POLICE
Vandalism – 10:34 p.m. Thursday, Karlin Consulting, 225 Third Ave. S.E. A broken window was reported at the downtown business. Wesley Leon Matney, 31, was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft – 5:53 p.m. Thursday, 37900 block Century Drive, near Albany. A caller reported stolen farm equipment valued at between $17,000 and $20,000.
LEBANON POLICE
Facebook fraud – 2:44 p.m. Thursday, Oak Street. A caller said that she had been scammed out of $1,000 on Facebook. She received a message from a friend regarding a grant. She used the provided link and contacted the grant “agency,” which had her withdraw $1,000 for processing fees from her bank account and send it to them via a bitcoin ATM in Eugene.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Identity theft – From Friday afternoon. Anthony Delose Adams Jr., 51, of Corvallis, was charged with identity theft, felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Judge Michael Wynhausen set Adams’ bail at $15,000 and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for May 4.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — On Thursday around 4:16 p.m. on the 100 block of Northwest 23rd Street, a 54-year-old man was arrested in connection to a 2015 burglary. In December 2015, the center coordinator for the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center reported several thousands of dollars worth of money was stolen.
DUI — On Friday around 12:58 a.m. on the corner of Northeast Holley Lane and Northeast Laurel Drive in Adair Village, 40-year-old Bradley Damewood was arrested for driving under the influence.
Child neglect — On Thursday around 2:23 p.m. on the 3200 block of Northwest Shooting Star Drive, 32-year-old Kyle Larkin was arrested on a child neglect charge.
