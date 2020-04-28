Public Safety Log (April 28)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Scam emails — 2:30 p.m. Friday. A Corvallis man reported he received two nearly identical emails, one to his work account and one to his personal account, claiming they had video and pictures of him doing “naughty” things. The emailer was asking for $2,000 in Bitcoin, and if not received the video and pictures would be released. The person sending the emails claimed to have the man’s password, which he said was about 10 years old. The man said he hadn’t done anything that could be recorded and that he didn’t give the emailer any money.
Theft — 5:10 p.m. Friday, 118 SW Avery Ave., Diaper Tails. A woman reported that between 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday two bags full of used pocket diapers were stolen from next to the building. Each bag had about 35 diapers worth a total value of roughly $800. The woman said she didn’t have any video cameras but will be investing in some.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Vandalism — 3:57 p.m. April 20, 24500 block of Old Peak Road, Philomath. A woman reported damage to a plastic shed door, RV window and RV door at her residence. The estimated damage total was $700.
Theft — 11 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of East Main Street, Alsea. A woman reported that between April 15 and Thursday someone had stolen a commercial kitchen sink off the front porch of her residence. The case was discontinued due to a lack of suspect information.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Vehicle vandalism — 4:38 p.m. Sunday, 38000 block Highway 228. A caller reported that a vehicle had been keyed and its brake lines cut.
Stolen vehicle — About 9 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Center Street, Lebanon. A caller reported that a vehicle was stolen while he was trying to sell it. Vehicle was later located by Independence Police.
Vehicle elude — 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Pacific Boulevard, Albany. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for several possible violations and the driver fled in the automobile. The vehicle used in the elude was later found abandoned in Jefferson.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Monday afternoon
Drugs, forgery, elude – Anthony Vincent Due, 29, of Anaheim, California, was charged with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), delivery of heroin, possession of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, two counts of first-degree forgery and two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Assault – Jordan Tyler Gabrielli, 27, of Albany, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Friday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Gabrielli also was charged with probation violation in two additional cases.
Strangulation – Leonor Yasmin Orozco, 24, of Albany, was charged with strangulation (domestic violence). The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday and the LCSO investigated the case.
Assault – Luke William Skipworth, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault. The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case. In an additional case, Skipworth was charged with probation violation.
Theft – Gregory Allen Tibbs, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on April 8 in the 36500 block of Crackerneck Drive near Scio. The LCSO investigated the case.
