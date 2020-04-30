Public Safety Log (April 30)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Menacing — About 8 a.m. Tuesday, Darran Robinett, 21, was charged with menacing and pointing a firearm, a 9mm Ruger pistol, at another person after an argument with his brother in the 1000 block of Southeast Second Street, Mill City. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

ID stolen — At 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 3800 block of Weirich Drive, Lebanon, reported that her personal information was used to open a $3,000 line of credit without her permission.

Rape — At 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Alycia Pack, 34, was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy involving a 14-year-old boy in Mill City. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Missing firearm — At 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 26000 block of Rowell Hill Road, Sweet Home, reported that a pistol valued at $400 was missing from a residence.

Rollover — At 3:54 a.m. Wednesday, deputies assisted with a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 near milepost 228. No injuries, but driver was cited for careless driving.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF