Public Safety Log (April 6)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Chainsaw theft – 4:06 p.m. Friday, 5400 block Three Lakes Road S.E., near Albany. A report was received regarding the theft of a chainsaw and two oil containers from the back of a pickup.

Elude – 3:36 a.m. Saturday, 32100 block Highway 34, near Tangent. Blaze Shepard, 22, was arrested for felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), reckless driving, reckless endangering, driving while suspended and failure to appear. He also was cited for speeding at 113 mph in a 55 mph zone and for failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Attempted burglary – Noon Saturday, Al’s Oakvilla Mobile Home and RV Park, 32483 Oakville Road, near Albany. Someone attempted to gain entry to a storage building in the park. Entry was not made, but several items were damaged and the cost of repair is greater than $100.

