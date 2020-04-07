Public Safety Log (April 7)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Domestic assault – From Monday afternoon. Jeromy Lewis Matlock, 34, of Sweet Home, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.
Unlawful use of a firearm – From Monday afternoon. Alexis Viveros, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon (with a firearm), menacing (domestic violence) and harassment (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on March 30 and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.