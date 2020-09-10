Public Safety Log (Aug. 10)

BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Robbery – From Tuesday afternoon. Jeremy Andrew Ribordy, 38, of Albany, was charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday at a North Albany store, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Ribordy reportedly was confronted by employees at the store, pulled out a hatchet and made short chopping motions with the weapon. Judge Locke Williams set Ribordy’s bail at $50,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 17. Christian Strahl was appointed as Ribordy’s defense attorney.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Attempted assault – From Tuesday afternoon. Casie Lee Murray, 35, was charged with attempted first-degree assault (domestic violence), two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Theft, drugs, U-Haul truck – From Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Steward Rodrigues, 40, of Eugene, and Woody Wade Taylor Jr., 42, were each charged with aggravated first-degree theft, first-degree burglary, delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, possession of heroin and methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday at Sunbelt Rentals, 950 Old Salem Road in Millersburg, where more than $10,000 worth of items was taken. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and responded to the scene at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday after an alarm was triggered at the rental company. The suspects were pulled over with stolen equipment inside a U-Haul box van, according to police logs.
ALBANY POLICE
Stolen Honda – 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block Fifth Avenue S.W. A silver 1997 Honda Accord was reported stolen.
Shoplift robbery – 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, WinCo Foods, 3100 Pacific Blvd. S.E. Chelsea Cera Banks, 34, was arrested on a charge of third-degree robbery.
Stolen Acura – 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block 18th Avenue. A white 1999 Acura Integra was reported stolen.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen motorcycle – 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, 37900 block Kelly Road Scio. A lime green Kawasaki KX85 dirt bike was stolen at about 2 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicle was worth about $2,500.
Theft – 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, 32900 block Highway 228, Halsey. The fence of an auto repair shop was cut and multiple vehicles on the property were entered. The total damage to the property was estimated at $1,500.
