Public Safety Log (Dec. 29)

ALBANY POLICE

Vandalism — Albany police responded to a number of calls Sunday involving windows being shot out with BB guns. The first call was at 9:59 a.m. in the 1800 block of 14th Avenue, where five windows were damaged in the front wall of a business. About 11:15 a.m., a caller in the 2800 block of Hill Street Southeast reported a window was shot out of his 2003 Dodge Durango. Loss of $310. About noon, a caller in the 2100 block of Three Lakes Road reported that a driver’s side window was shot out of his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup. Loss was $250.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Fraud — At 8:36 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 2500 block of Primrose Street, Lebanon, reported someone fraudulently charged $3,500 to their credit card.

Why? — At 10:49 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 32000 block of Berlin Road, Lebanon, reported someone stole their garbage can, pulled it down the road and then dumped it out.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT