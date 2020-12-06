Public Safety Log (Dec. 7)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Construction theft – 9:17 a.m. Friday, 33000 block Highway 34, near Albany. Two trailers were broken into and tools and construction equipment was stolen. The property taken is worth thousands of dollars. Investigation is continuing.

Strangulation – 5:05 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block Sixth Street, Harrisburg. A male tackled and choked a female, then resisted arrest. Anthony Manley, 29, was arrested on charges of strangulation and harassment and lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Arson investigation – 9:45 p.m. Saturday, 29800 block Santiam Terrace Road, near Lebanon. While driving on Highway 20, a deputy saw a vehicle on fire in a backyard. There was no answer at the door of the home. The deputy located a hose and prevented the fire from spreading to another vehicle and a pole barn. Fire crews arrived and extinguished the blaze. Arson is suspected.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Heroin dealing – From Friday afternoon. Cody Tyler Hahn, 28, of Salem, was charged with delivery of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school. The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

Vehicle theft – From Friday afternoon. Troy Matthew McLeod, 48, of Kent, Washington, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Oregon State Police – Albany station investigated the case.

