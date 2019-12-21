Public Safety Log (Dec. 21)

Police Log

ALBANY POLICE

Resisting arrest — Jesse Jack Mason, 36, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and resisting arrest Thursday in the 200 block of Queen Avenue. After detectives broke up an altercation between Mason and another man, Mason allegedly grabbed one of the detective’s radios and tossed it into the street. He also reportedly spat on another officer. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Eluding — 5:10 p.m. Thursday, 36000 Gilkey Road, Scio. Justin Delk, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangering after allegedly failing to stop for a deputy. He reportedly led a chase from Crabtree to Jefferson, where he failed to make a 90-degree corner and crashed into a pickup. Delk fled on foot but was caught. There was also a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

Oops! — 2:44 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block Tuscan Lane NE, Albany. A man reported accidentally discharging a firearm in his home. The round went into the floor. The man was alone and unharmed. He wanted to notify law enforcement in case neighbors reported the sound. 

Accidental shooting — 11:55 p.m. Thursday, 200 block Ironwood Court, Lyons. Stephen Lewis, 72, of Lyons, was transported to Santiam Hospital in Stayton after reportedly accidentally shooting himself with a .22-caliber pistol at his home. There were no charges.

