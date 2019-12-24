Public Safety Log (Dec. 24)
POLICE LOGS

LC courthouse

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Monday afternoon

Sex abuse – Jeffrey Nelson Reed, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse. The crimes allegedly occurred in September, and the victim was a girl under the age of 14. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Meth dealing – Andrea Michelle Gali, 39, of Albany, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred in January and March and the LCSO was the investigating agency.

Vehicle theft – Patrick Charles Hash, 33, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Harassment – Jesse Jack Mason, 36, of Corvallis, was charged with aggravated harassment for allegedly propelling a bodily substance at a public safety officer or official. The crime allegedly occurred on Friday and the LCSO was the investigating agency.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Overdose – 4:55 a.m., Dec. 18, 2000 block Northwest Princess Street. An officer dispatched to a report of someone choking arrived to find an unresponsive male on the floor of a residence. The man’s girlfriend told the officer the man had taken oxycontin. Medics arrived and administered Narcan to the man and took him to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

