LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Identity theft — 3:08 p.m. Monday, 46400 block Highway 20, Foster. A caller reported that an unknown person used their name and Social Security number to open a cellphone account and run up a bill for $1,100. The account's billing address was in the Midwest.

Burglary — 4:54 p.m. Monday, 200 block N. Second St., Harrisburg. A caller reported a home burglary in which approximately $4,500 worth of items and a pickup truck were stolen.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fraud — 5:30 p.m. Monday, 300 block N. Sixth St., Harrisburg. A caller reported a checking account fraud that included $4,500 worth of transactions in one day.

Stolen vehicle — 5:11 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block E. Second St., Halsey. A gray 2013 Honda fit was reported stolen. The keys were with the unlocked vehicle.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT