Public Safety Log (Feb. 13)

ALBANY POLICE
Fake bill — Tuesday, 1300 block SE Clay St. An Oregon State Credit Union employee reported that someone had passed a counterfeit $100 bill sometime between Feb. 3 and 11.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Errant animals — 9:53 a.m. Tuesday, 38000 block Griggs Drive, north of Lebanon. A caller reported an emu on the loose. Its owner was contacted, as was Linn County Sheriff's Office Animal Control, to assist in the roundup. At around 1:19 p.m., Animal Control sought the owners of at-large chickens in the 800 block of 5th Street, Lyons.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Friday afternoon
Assaulting an officer — Jerica Ann Jegglie, 25, of Albany, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred on Feb. 6 and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
Escape — Shawn Stanley Pruitt, 47, of Sweet Home, was charged with second-degree escape. The crime allegedly occurred on July 31 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.
Meth dealing — Bobby Joe Palomo, 38, of Albany, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 27 and Jan. 18, and the APD was the investigating agency.
From Monday afternoon
Meth, heroin dealing — Kyle John Heward, 48, of Salem, was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine and delivery and possession of heroin. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the LCSO investigated the case.
From Wednesday afternoon
Meth dealing – Gabriel Curtiss Campbell, 41, of Salem, was charged with delivery and possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the APD investigated the case.
Vehicle theft – Lawrence Lee Jones III, 22, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of first-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred on Jan. 31 and Feb. 4, and the investigating agency was the APD.