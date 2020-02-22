Public Safety Log (Feb. 22)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Robbery — 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, NW 16th Street and Monroe Avenue. Officers responding to a report of a disturbance spoke with a man who said he had been robbed. The man said he was approached by an unknown male who asked if he could make change for a $100 bill. The man said he pulled $218 in cash out of his pocket to make change, then realized the $100 bill was fake. At that point, he said, the suspect pushed him, took the cash from his hand and ran away. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.