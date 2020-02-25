Public Safety Log (Feb. 25)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Identity theft – Jeremy Kirk Gross, 32, of Puyallup, Washington, was charged with identity theft, computer crime, unlawful possession of a personal identification device, attempted coercion, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree theft and giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant. The crimes allegedly occurred on Jan. 17. In a separate case, Gross was charged with possession of heroin, two counts of driving while suspended and three counts of possession of methamphetamine. Those crimes allegedly occurred between Jan. 18 and Jan. 26. Both cases were investigated by the Oregon State Police.

Identity theft – Brittany Rae Klient, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of computer crime and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. The crimes allegedly occurred on Jan. 30 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.