Public Safety Log (Feb. 1)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen laptop — 2:47 p.m. Thursday, 35000 block Riverside Drive, near Albany. A caller reported the theft of a laptop computer valued at $244.

Missing anchor — 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 39000 block Highway 99, A caller reported the theft of a boat anchor valued at $150.

CORVALLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Felony phone theft — 10:14 p.m. Jan. 21, 2641 NW Ninth St. A woman reported that she left her iPhone XS Max on the counter at 7-Eleven and found it had been stolen when she returned to get it. An officer reviewed security video that showed a young man taking the phone and was able to identify a suspect. Kyle Leber, 23, was cited on a charge of first-degree theft of lost or mislaid property and was trespassed from the 7-Eleven.

Car prowl — 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block NW Tyler Ave. A man reported someone had entered his 1999 Toyota Corolla overnight and taken a Yamaha trumpet and a Scosche Bluetooth FM radio transmitter. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $2,040.

Smash and grab — 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block NW 26th St. A man reported someone had broken a window overnight in his 2017 Mercedes and stolen a JanSport backpack, an Apple Macbook Pro computer and a Levi’s denim jacket. The value of the stolen items was estimated at $1,550.

