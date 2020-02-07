Public Safety Log (Feb. 7)
Public Safety Log

Public Safety Log (Feb. 7)

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX police log lights (copy)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

DUII crash — 6:05 a.m. Monday, Highway 20 near Albany. Deputies were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at milepost 7 on Highway 20 near Albany, where they found a 1988 Toyota Corolla sedan that had run off the road and was stuck in a muddy field. The driver, Selina Renee Ford-Blackburn, 35, of Albany, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs), reckless driving and reckless endangering. The car was towed from the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News