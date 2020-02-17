Public Safety Log (Feb. 17)

Eludes, identity theft, vehicle theft – Coty Allan Carr, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with felony attempt to elude, giving false information to a police officer, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 31. In a second case, he was charged with felony attempt to elude, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred in December. In a separate case, he was charged with identity theft from an incident that occurred in September. In those three cases, the prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence. In a fourth case, Carr also was indicted on charges of second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and giving false information to a police officer. Those crimes allegedly occurred in February 2018.