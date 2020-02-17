Public Safety Log (Feb. 17)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Construction theft – 7:26 a.m. Thursday, Harrisburg High School. A storage container at the high school, belonging to GBC Construction in Corvallis, was broken into sometime during the prior evening. Numerous power tools and clothing items were taken from the container, and the items were worth more than $10,000. GBC was planning to install an alarm system for the container on Thursday.
Package theft – 11:32 a.m. Thursday, 35600 block Ebenger Street, near Albany. Two packages worth more than $1,100 were stolen from a residence.
Meth dealing – 6:12 p.m. Thursday, 41100 block Cole School Road, near Stayton. Guy Soucy, 44, was taken into custody on charges of delivery and possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop. He also had active warrants for his arrest.
Assault arrest – 11:18 p.m. Friday, 35400 block Washburn Heights Drive, Brownsville. Chase Davis, 28, of Sweet Home, was arrested after allegedly providing false information to police regarding his identity. He also had a felony statewide warrant for a probation violation and another warrant. He also was wanted for questioning in a separate investigation and ultimately was taken into custody on charges of third-degree assault and strangulation.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
From Thursday
Eludes, identity theft, vehicle theft – Coty Allan Carr, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with felony attempt to elude, giving false information to a police officer, interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer and reckless driving. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 31. In a second case, he was charged with felony attempt to elude, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred in December. In a separate case, he was charged with identity theft from an incident that occurred in September. In those three cases, the prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence. In a fourth case, Carr also was indicted on charges of second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and giving false information to a police officer. Those crimes allegedly occurred in February 2018.
Vehicle theft – Ryan Wesley Sechrest, 33, of Sweet Home, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Theft – Jacob Russell Senger of Clackamas was charged with first-degree theft. The crime allegedly occurred between November and Jan. 20, and more than $1,000 cash was stolen. The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
From Friday
Elude – Christopher Lee Hutzler, 34, of Keizer, was charged with felony and misdemeanor elude (by vehicle and on foot), reckless driving, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency. In a separate case, Hutzler was charged with criminal driving while suspended or revoked. The crime allegedly occurred on March 12.