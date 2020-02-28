Public Safety Log (Feb. 29)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Stolen pickup — 4:16 p.m. Feb. 18, 2000 block NW Arthur Avenue. A woman reported someone had stolen her white 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Douglas A. Hackett, 34, was arrested Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Car prowl — 11:01 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block SE Centerpointe Drive. A woman reported someone had entered her unlocked 2012 Hyundai Sonata overnight and stolen several items. The stolen items included two Lenovo Ideapad laptop computers, one other Lenovo laptop, three Samsung Chromebook computers and a pair of gold Nike Air tennis shoes. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at $2,163.