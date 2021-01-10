Public Safety Log (Jan. 11)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Recovered trailer — 12:12 p.m. Friday, 24200 block West Brush Creek Road. A trailer reported as stolen was recovered and the owner took possession back.

Burglary — 12:35 p.m. Friday, 38300 block Scravel Hill Road, near Albany. A building on the property was burglarized in recent weeks and more than $1,000 in property was stolen, including motorcycles and parts, bicycles and personal property.

Recovered trailer — 1:41 p.m. Friday, 5800 block Old Salem Road, Millersburg. A 53-foot enclosed semi-trailer was towed after it was found abandoned on private property. Deputies discovered the trailer had been stolen out of California.

Recovered vehicle — 7:58 p.m. Friday, 36200 block Cold Springs Road. Deputies recovered a vehicle reported as stolen out of Albany.

Recovered vehicle — 1:45 a.m. Saturday, 33300 block Highway 34 near Albany. A vehicle stolen out of Salem was recovered.

Recovered motorcycle — 7:37 a.m. Saturday, 40100 block River Drive near Stayton Scio Road. A motorcycle reported out of Marion County was recovered.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Injury crash — 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Southwest Third Street at Three Mile Lane, Corvallis. A Ford Fusion hit standing water in the roadway, crashed into a ditch and rolled over. A witness said it looked like the car hydroplaned. Lorien Lucia Steele, 42, of Eugene, and three juveniles were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

