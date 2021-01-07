Public Safety Log (Jan. 8)

BENTON COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Extortion — From Thursday afternoon. Samuel John Gerwe, 31, of Lake Oswego, was charged with theft by extortion, coercion, identity theft and computer crime. He pleaded not guilty. According to the charging document, the crimes took place between May 1, 2018 and Wednesday, and Gerwe compelled or induced the accuser to give him money or Gerwe or another person would unlawfully disseminate an intimate image or commit computer crimes. The Corvallis Police Department investigated the case.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Menacing — From Thursday afternoon. Aaron Lee Exline, 40, of Albany, was charged with menacing (domestic violence), unlawful use of a weapon (domestic violence) and felon in possession of a firearm. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Exline also was arraigned for probation violations in two other cases.