Public Safety Log (Jan. 27)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Attempted burglary – 9:07 a.m. Friday, Hamilton Creek School, 32135 Berlin Road, near Lebanon. A caller reported that several roof vents were torn off in an apparent attempt to gain entry into the school building. It appears the attempts were unsuccessful. A repair estimate was not available.

Trespass – 12:59 p.m. Friday, 43300 block Snow Peak Drive, near Lebanon Shihaily Santini, 29, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief after she was found inside a house without permission. It appeared that a window had been broken out to gain entry to the house.

Emu at large – 1:10 p.m. Saturday, 39200 block Lombardy Drive, near Scio. Deputies attempted to wrangle an emu at large. Despite the deputies’ best efforts, the emu’s athletic ability far surpassed that of the deputies. Linn County Animal Control was advised and will make a reasonable effort to capture the emu over the coming days.

