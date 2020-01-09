Public Safety Log (Jan. 9)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Identity theft — 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, 3600 block Southeast Midvale Drive. A woman reported she had been the victim of identity theft after she learned someone had attempted to purchase an Apple watch, iPhone 11 and iPad using her personal information, including her Social Security number. She was able to cancel the purchase before the transaction went through.

ALBANY POLICE

Car prowl — 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block Jackson Street SE. A vehicle had its side window smashed out and a purse, bag and other items were taken from inside. The car break-in occurred sometime after 7:15 p.m.

Failure to register — No time listed, Tuesday. Michael Vernon Newhouse, 49, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT