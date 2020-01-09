Public Safety Log (Jan. 9)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Identity theft — 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, 3600 block Southeast Midvale Drive. A woman reported she had been the victim of identity theft after she learned someone had attempted to purchase an Apple watch, iPhone 11 and iPad using her personal information, including her Social Security number. She was able to cancel the purchase before the transaction went through.
ALBANY POLICE
Car prowl — 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block Jackson Street SE. A vehicle had its side window smashed out and a purse, bag and other items were taken from inside. The car break-in occurred sometime after 7:15 p.m.
Failure to register — No time listed, Tuesday. Michael Vernon Newhouse, 49, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Kidnapping case plea — From Tuesday morning. Jacob Bliss, 44, of Sweet Home, pleaded no contest to coercion. He was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 29. Bliss faced charges of first-degree kidnapping, strangulation, interference with making a report and fourth-degree assault in the case, but those are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing. The case was scheduled to go to a jury trial on Wednesday. In a separate case, Bliss is charged with first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, menacing and coercion. On Tuesday, that matter was scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Jan. 13.
Vehicle theft, hit-and-run — From Wednesday afternoon. Hal Andrew Davis, 19, of Springfield, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to perform the duties of a driver – property damage, giving false information to a police officer and reckless driving. The stolen vehicle was a Ford Explorer, according to the charging document. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and the investigating agency was the Oregon State Police Albany station.