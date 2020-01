Public Safety Log (Jan. 6)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Friday afternoon

Sex crimes – Benjamin Jazmin of Lebanon was charged with third-degree rape and third-degree sex abuse. The crimes allegedly occurred between June and September and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

Strangulation – Ronald Andrew Mowdy, 26, of Newport, was charged with strangulation. The crime allegedly occurred on Friday and the Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Car prowls – 8:13 a.m. Friday, 31100 block Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Two unlocked vehicles were entered and speakers and tools were taken. The combined loss was estimated at $680.

Car prowl – 9:39 a.m. Friday, 500 block North Sixth Street, Harrisburg. An unlocked vehicle was entered and a black bag was stolen that contained specialized medical equipment and medications. The loss was estimated at $1,550.

