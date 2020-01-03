Public Safety Log (Jan. 3)

ALBANY POLICE

Weapons charge — Wednesday, 1500 block Howard Drive SE. Alex Allen Juergens, 31, was charged with being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Aggravated harassment – 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, NW First Street and Harrison Boulevard. An officer arrested April Hillary, 70, after Corvallis Fire Department responders reported that she spit on them because they would not transport her to the hospital. Hillary was charged with a count of aggravated harassment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wire stolen — 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, 38000 block Sodaville Waterloo Drive, near Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of about 6,000 pounds of copper wire.

Fence damaged — 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, 33000 block Tangent Loop Road, Tangent. A caller reported that someone had caused more than $500 damage to a chain-link fence near her home’s front door.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle theft — From Thursday afternoon. Bradley Ryan Stroh, 27, of Yamhill, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree theft. The crimes occurred between Nov. 29 and Dec. 10 and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0