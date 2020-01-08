Public Safety Log (Jan. 8)

ALBANY POLICE

Not a stolen car — 3:36 a.m. Saturday, 2600 block Pacific Boulevard SW. Jakeb Anthony Dittmer, 21, was arrested on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage), first-degree criminal mischief, driving under the influence of intoxicants, initiating a false report and improper use of 911. Dittmer initially called police to report that his vehicle had been stolen. At about 8 a.m., a passerby reported that it was stuck in bushes near Timber-Linn Memorial Park. Tire ruts in the grass were 50 feet long, and the vehicle struck standing electrical boxes in the area. Pacific Power estimated that the damage to its property was upward of $20,000. In an interview at the police department later that morning, officers pointed out inconsistencies in Dittmer’s story and he eventually admitted that he left a bar to go home and crashed. At 11 a.m. his blood alcohol content was .13 percent.