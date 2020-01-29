Public Safety Log (Jan. 30)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

DUII crash — 1:05 a.m. Sunday, NW Independence Highway at Palestine Road. A deputy dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash located a 2004 Chevrolet Impala sedan that had run off the road after making a turn too fast at the intersection. The driver, Crystal Rose Devine, 30, of Albany, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. Devine reportedly refused to submit to a breath test.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Wednesday afternoon

Fugitive — Sarah Maria Distefano, 40, of Sweet Home, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. The crime allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and she has been charged in Arizona with the crimes of aggravated driving or actual physical control while under the influence of liquor or drugs and first-degree failure to appear. An outstanding warrant for her arrest was issued in July 2017. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assault — Laura Andrea French of Harrisburg was charged with felony fourth-degree assault and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and the LCSO was the investigating agency.