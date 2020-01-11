Public Safety Log (Jan. 11)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Home burglary — 8:31 a.m. Thursday, 5700 block Wilson Lane NE, Albany. A caller reported damage and theft of items from a home under construction. Two doors were damaged, and bout $1,500 in lighting materials and a $500 microwave hood were taken.

Camper burglary — 1:10 p.m. Thursday, 31000 block Lawrence Street, Lebanon. A caller reported that a camping trailer break-in that resulted in the theft of $500 in miscellaneous items.

Harassment — 8:17 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block Poplar St., Sweet Home. Sunny Sky Stone, 47, was arrested and charged with harassment and strangulation after allegedly punching and choking a female. Stone was booked and lodged at the Linn County Jail.

