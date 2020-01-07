Public Safety Log (Jan. 7)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Identity theft — 3:12 p.m. Friday, 4400 block Northwest Honeysuckle Drive. A man reported that someone had used his Social Security number in a fraudulent manner. The man said two collection agencies were after him for bills he didn’t run up and someone had taken out an auto loan using his information.

Wanted man — 7:10 p.m. Friday, 2600 block Northwest Highland Drive. An officer arrested David Michael Longo, 43, at his residence. Longo had bench warrants for his arrest on 10 counts of failure to appear in connection with half a dozen criminal cases. The underlying charges include first- and second-degree theft, theft of services and second-degree trespassing. Longo was released from jail on Monday.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

From Monday afternoon

Felon with a firearm – Stephen Alan Laszlo of Harrisburg was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.