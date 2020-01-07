Public Safety Log (Jan. 7)

Supplying contraband – Amber Micheal McBride, 35, of Albany, was charged with supplying contraband, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred in September. McBride also was charged in three probation violation cases. Theft, assault – Cameron Ray Mead of Albany was charged with first-degree theft, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Failure to report – Travis James Rictor of Albany was charged with failure to report as a sex offender. The crime allegedly occurred between July 1 and Saturday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Elude – Eric Tate Storkson, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), first-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Friday and the LCSO investigated the case. The state has filed a notice to seek an enhanced sentence in the matter.
GUITRON-ZAVALZA, PEDRO Age: 61 Date Lodged: 1/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 20-00078 CLIN $750,000 Pending
RICTOR, TRAVIS JAMES Age: 29 Date Lodged: 1/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER PC /APD 20-0099 CLIN $6,000 Pending HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT 23451 CLIN
HESSON, MARCUS WESLEY Age: 48 Date Lodged: 1/1/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT PP NO BAIL FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19CR84448 CLIN Conditional
AGRELIUS, SONNY ALLEN Age: 22 Date Lodged: 12/30/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/13/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 1/13/2020 PP
ALSTERBERG, JOSHUA SCOTT Age: 35 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/13/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS 19CR58537 1/12/2020 CLIN Sentenced DUII 19CR58537 1/13/2020 CLIN Sentenced
BECKER, DENNIS RICHARD Age: 33 Date Lodged: 1/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CN05447 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
BISHOP, MONIQUE SUE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 1/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16129711 PP NO BAIL
DELLINGER, TYLER MATTHEW Age: 25 Date Lodged: 12/31/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/17/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 22160710 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR84107 1/17/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68224 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68225 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68529 AMC Conditional
GABRIELLI, JORDAN TYLER Age: 27 Date Lodged: 1/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17783971 PP NO BAIL FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON UTC# 23435 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC# 23435 CLIN
GAMBLE, DONALD RAY Age: 65 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS FEL 19CR71951 CLIN NO BAIL Sentenced
GONZALEZ, DANIEL VINCENT Age: 37 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 18192177 PP NO BAIL
HALL, DANIEL THOMAS Age: 59 Date Lodged: 1/2/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 5530804 PP NO BAIL
HERRERA, KIMBERLY DAWN Age: 44 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/17/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR63597 1/13/2020 CLIN Sentenced RECKLESS DRIVING 19CR63597/2 1/17/2020 CLIN Sentenced
HILL, STEPHON FORREST Age: 33 Date Lodged: 12/30/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT PC ALP CLIN $10,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT PC ALP CLIN INCLUDED Pending ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT PC ALP CLIN INCLUDED Pending DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 PC ALP CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR03917 CMUL NO BAIL
ISLE, SCOTT DALE Age: 25 Date Lodged: 12/31/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR57268 CLIN Conditional DUII 18CR57268 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL CARRY/PRESENT OP LICENSE 18CR57268/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 1846810 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR46114 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67444 AMC
JOHNSON, DEREK ARMOND Age: 50 Date Lodged: 1/2/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR15386 CLIN $500 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR84826 CLIN $500 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR45522 CLIN $500 Pending
JOHNSON, LINSON LAVELL Age: 49 Date Lodged: 1/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13660253 PP NO BAIL
LASZLO, STEPHEN ALAN Age: 37 Date Lodged: 1/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT PC 20-00052 CLIN $6,000 Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - POSS ILLEGAL PC 20-00052 CLIN $6,000 Pending FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM PC 20-00052 CLIN $6,000 Pending RECKLESS ENDANGERING - DIS CONDUCT PC 20-00052 CLIN $6,000 Pending
MCBRIDE, AMBER MICHEAL Age: 35 Date Lodged: 1/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/31/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 68147 AMC $1,287 THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT UTC: 23440 CLIN THEFT 2 - OTHER 1/31/2020 AMC Sentenced SUPPLY CONTRABAND - DRUGS CLIN Conditional POSS HEROIN (FELONY) CLIN Conditional CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT UTC: 23440 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68502 AMC $1,310 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68503 AMC $1,310 POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC: 23440 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) CLIN Conditional CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 UTC: 23440 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR71649 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR73427 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR77541 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
MCKENDREE, RAYMOND MANUEL Age: 18 Date Lodged: 1/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT UTC# 23428 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR72276 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR72276/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MCMANUS, LINDA LEE Age: 59 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/12/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR50613 1/12/2020 CLIN Sentenced
MEAD, CAMERON RAY Age: 22 Date Lodged: 1/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 3 - OTHER 20-00003 CLIN $6,000 Pending ASSAULT 4 - MIS 20-00003 CLIN $3,250 Pending THEFT 1 - OTHER 20-00003 CLIN $6,000 Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 20-00003 CLIN $6,000 Pending
MOORE, MARCELLA LOUISE Age: 37 Date Lodged: 1/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM 20-00052/LCSO CLIN $6,000 Pending
MOWDY, RONALD ANDREW Age: 26 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - FEL SHP 20-00043 CLIN $10,000 Pending MENACING - AGG ASLT DOMESTIC SHP 20-00043 CLIN ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC SHP 20-00043 CLIN
MUNOZ, GABRIEL JR Age: 39 Date Lodged: 12/30/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT 19-10533 CLIN $3,000 Pending ASSAULT 4 - MIS 19CR84311 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MUSGROVE, DANNY LEE Age: 27 Date Lodged: 1/2/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/17/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS FEL 19CR44786 1/17/2020 CLIN Sentenced
NIEDERKORN, DONALD LENARD Age: 50 Date Lodged: 1/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR70850 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR70850/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
RAMIREZ, ERNESTO OLEA Age: 43 Date Lodged: 1/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37775 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37775/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
REEDER, ANTHONY SHAWN Age: 51 Date Lodged: 1/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT JEFF/19CR42736 CJEF NO BAIL
REEDER, JACOB BRENNER Age: 19 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 2018CRC0961 LMC $6,000 Pending
REID, ALEXANDER JAMES Age: 44 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR54720 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR54720 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR54720 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR54720 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ROSS, STUART DUANE Age: 59 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/7/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 17CR16492 1/7/2020 CLIN Sentenced
SALVADORE, JACOB THOMAS Age: 27 Date Lodged: 12/31/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT PP NO BAIL POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19CR66570 CLIN $5,000 Pending
SEIBER, MICHAEL SCOTT Age: 39 Date Lodged: 1/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/10/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 16-C-2125L 1/10/2020 JCLB Sentenced
SHELTON, SARAH KRISTINE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/11/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ARSON 1 18CR55627 1/15/2020 CLIN IDENTITY THEFT 19CR30143 2/7/2020 CLIN IDENTITY THEFT 19CR30143 2/7/2020 CLIN COMPUTER CRIME 19CR30143 2/7/2020 CLIN COMPUTER CRIME 19CR30143 2/7/2020 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR52256 2/11/2020 CLIN Sentenced CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 18CR82438 1/23/2020 CLIN Sentenced LITTERING 18CR82438 1/23/2020 CLIN Sentenced
SOBOLEWSKI, MARTIN JOHN Age: 39 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/15/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR63641 1/15/2020 CLIN Sentenced
SPENCER, GEORGE ROBERT Age: 57 Date Lodged: 1/2/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR69061 $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR69061/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
STORKSON, ERIC TATE Age: 33 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC-25649 CLIN BURGLARY 2 - OTHER STRUCTURE 20-00046 CLIN $6,000 Pending THEFT 2 - FROM BUILDING 20-00046 CLIN $3,000 Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT 19-O-01436L JCLB Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 16229081 PP NO BAIL ELUDE VEHICLE UTC-25649 CLIN ELUDE FOOT UTC-25649 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR37515 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
TACKITT, JOEY EUGENE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12735527 PP NO BAIL
VANMECHELEN, GENE LEROY Age: 52 Date Lodged: 1/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/8/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR66817 1/8/2020 CLIN Sentenced
WALKER, JUSTIN LEE Age: 32 Date Lodged: 12/31/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER PP NO BAIL
WALL, DAVID JOSHUA Age: 25 Date Lodged: 1/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - OTHER 18CR72074 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 18C05151L JCLB Conditional THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT UTC# 23439 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15909844 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68379 AMC $6,310 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68380 AMC $1,370 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR52054 CLIN NO BAIL Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC# 23439 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68381 AMC $1,370 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62895/1 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62895/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68382 AMC $6,370 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68383 AMC $1,430 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68384 AMC $6,430
WALTER, CHRISTOPHER LEE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 1/1/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 20-00004 CLIN $15,000 Pending
WARREN, JALEN JAHSI Age: 19 Date Lodged: 1/1/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR40411 CLIN $50,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR40411/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR40411/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
WESTPHAL, LEONARD LOUIS Age: 32 Date Lodged: 12/31/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 18C03087L JCLB Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 13CR03859 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
WHITT, CARL JOHN Age: 24 Date Lodged: 12/31/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 15CR28340 CLIN NO BAIL Pending ROBBERY 2 - OTHER 15CR52505 NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 15CR28340/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
YOCK, CHAD EVEREST Age: 33 Date Lodged: 1/6/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR66601 CLIN Conditional CONTEMPT OF COURT 67888 AMC Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 36692 LMC FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR08703 CBEN Conditional POSS HEROIN (FELONY) UTC 23452 CLIN INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT UTC 23452 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR10797 CBEN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR43391 CBEN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR 2 WR0917 CMUN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR 2 WR0916 CMUN Conditional
