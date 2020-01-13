Public Safety Log (Jan. 13)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Deer hit twice – 5:20 p.m. Friday, 40500 block Lacomb Drive, outside Lebanon. A westbound vehicle struck a deer, knocking it into the opposing lane, where it was struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. An elderly passenger who was in the vehicle that hit the deer first complained of back pain and was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Both vehicles were operable.

Animal rescue – 8:32 a.m. Saturday, 39300 block Montgomery Drive, Scio. Deputies saved a young calf that had fallen down an embankment into a swift stream.

Dog complaint – 10:16 a.m. Saturday, 43400 block Ames Creek Road, Sweet Home. A caller reported that some sheep at the location were injured and one was killed. Two dogs were found on the property, but the owner has yet to be identified. The dogs were taken to animal control.

DUII crash – 5:32 p.m. Saturday, 36200 Airport Drive, near Lebanon. Shyra Bunting, 42, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. She rear-ended a vehicle, continued down the road and crashed into a ditch. Her blood alcohol content was .18 percent at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT