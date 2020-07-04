Public Safety Log (July 5)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Shovel assault— From Thursday. Michael Paul Gordon, 38, of Sweet Home was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The deadly or dangerous weapon Gordon is accused of using in the assault was a shovel. Details on Gordon’s bail weren’t available in Oregon’s online court database on Saturday afternoon. In a separate case, Gordon was charged based on amended district attorney’s information with being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm and felony first-degree failure to appear.
Indictment with additional charge — From Thursday. Cheryl Kelley Hansen, 55, of Lebanon was arraigned on an indictment and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence), failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person and tampering with a witness. The tampering with a witness charge was a new addition to the case and allegedly occurred between April 27 and June 30. Hansen is accused of intentionally running over her husband during an incident in Lebanon in April.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen vehicle — 5:01 p.m. Friday, 37500 block Crabtree Drive, near Scio. Kenneth Eugene Lane, 41, of Albany was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to carry and present a license. He was transported and lodged at the Linn County Jail.
DUII crash, assault — 6:41 p.m. Friday, 30100 block Peoria Road. Patrick Clary, 27, of Corvallis was arrested for second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving after allegedly causing a crash that left a male with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
