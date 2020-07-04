Public Safety Log (July 5)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Shovel assault— From Thursday. Michael Paul Gordon, 38, of Sweet Home was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. The deadly or dangerous weapon Gordon is accused of using in the assault was a shovel. Details on Gordon’s bail weren’t available in Oregon’s online court database on Saturday afternoon. In a separate case, Gordon was charged based on amended district attorney’s information with being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm and felony first-degree failure to appear.

Indictment with additional charge — From Thursday. Cheryl Kelley Hansen, 55, of Lebanon was arraigned on an indictment and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence), failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person and tampering with a witness. The tampering with a witness charge was a new addition to the case and allegedly occurred between April 27 and June 30. Hansen is accused of intentionally running over her husband during an incident in Lebanon in April.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF