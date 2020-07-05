Public Safety Log (July 6)

Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Disturbance – 3:47 p.m. Saturday, 33700 block Viewcrest Drive, Albany. Deputies responded to a male lighting his vehicles on fire. The male was transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Fireworks complaints – Between 6 p.m. Saturday and approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, various locations throughout Linn County. Deputies responded to more than 41 fireworks complaints. In several instances, residents were warned about launching illegal aerial fireworks and strongly encouraged not to use them.