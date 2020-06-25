Public Safety Log (June 25)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Arson — From Wednesday afternoon. Jon Julian Robertson, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree arson, reckless burning and second-degree criminal mischief. The crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 26, 2018 at the Walgreens in Lebanon, where a trash can was set on fire, damaging it and the building. Robertson’s bail was set at $35,000 by Judge Michael Wynhausen. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Domestic violence — From Wednesday afternoon. Gina Rose Tonkin, 40, of Scio, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and menacing (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the weapon was a knife, according to the charging document. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen bike — 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 45000 block of Highway 20, Foster, reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $600.
Fraud — 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 37000 block of Rock Hill Drive, Lebanon, reported someone opened a credit card account in their name and charged $500 on it.
Return engagement — 8:19 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 37000 block of Gore Drive reported that last week someone stole a power washer from shed in her yard, but left a hose behind. On Tuesday, someone took the hose.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — No time listed, Monday. An unknown suspect burglarized a residence in the 3800 block of Neer Avenue. The suspect made entry via an unlocked window. Multiple computers, screens, a checkbook and other items were stolen.
Scam — No time listed, Tuesday. A female resident attempted to purchase a ticket to China and sent $5,700 to a company advertising a plane ticket on Weibo. She thought she may be involved in fraud and requested to have her money refunded. She was told she would receive a refund within 24 hours, but has not received a refund yet.
