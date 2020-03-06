Public Safety Log (March 6)

Vehicle theft — From Thursday afternoon. Josh Lee Shaddon, 42, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Feb. 11 and the victim was the Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The APD investigated the case. Shaddon was given a conditional release from the Linn County Jail and his next court appearance was scheduled for March 23. (In 2011, Shaddon was found guilty except for insanity of murdering his mother. He was discharged from the Oregon State Hospital in 2016, but then placed in the custody of the Oregon Custody of Corrections on a 20-month sentence for crafting a knife out of a comb while incarcerated and awaiting the murder trial.)