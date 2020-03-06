Public Safety Log (March 6)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary — From Wednesday afternoon. Victor Eugene Burdine, 48, of Harrisburg, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and unlawful use of a vehicle. The crimes allegedly occurred on Feb. 24 with the burglary happening in the 200 block of N. Second Street in Harrisburg, according to court documents. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
You have free articles remaining.
Forgery — From Wednesday afternoon. Austin Ryan Richards, 26, of Sweet Home, was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of methamphetamine and heroin, giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant and third-degree escape. The crimes allegedly occurred on Dec. 12 and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
Burglary — From Wednesday afternoon. Murae Chanelle Van Ras, 26, of Otis was indicted on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred in July 2018 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Rape trials set — From Thursday morning. Co-defendants Christopher Lee Ridders of Beaverton and Colin Michel Horton of Turner were both scheduled for five-day jury trials starting on Sept. 21. Each is accused of first-degree rape.
Vehicle theft — From Thursday afternoon. Josh Lee Shaddon, 42, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. The crime allegedly occurred on Feb. 11 and the victim was the Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The APD investigated the case. Shaddon was given a conditional release from the Linn County Jail and his next court appearance was scheduled for March 23. (In 2011, Shaddon was found guilty except for insanity of murdering his mother. He was discharged from the Oregon State Hospital in 2016, but then placed in the custody of the Oregon Custody of Corrections on a 20-month sentence for crafting a knife out of a comb while incarcerated and awaiting the murder trial.)