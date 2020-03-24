Public Safety Log (March 24)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Domestic assault – 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 100 block Scravel Hill Road S.E. Cody Shaw, 43, was arrested on a charged of felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) as well as an unrelated warrant.
Motorcycle accident – At 12:13 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a single vehicle motorcycle accident in the 41,000 block of Kingston Lyons Drive. Driver was transported to Santiam Hospital in Stayton with minor injuries.
Missing tortoise – At 12:40 Sunday, a caller in the 31000 block of SW 5th St., Lebanon, reported that a sulcato tortoise was missing.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Missing generator – At 7:16 a.m. Friday, a caller on 46th Ave. reported that a generator valued at $300 had been stolen.
