Public Safety Log (March 24)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Domestic assault – 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 100 block Scravel Hill Road S.E. Cody Shaw, 43, was arrested on a charged of felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) as well as an unrelated warrant.

Motorcycle accident – At 12:13 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a single vehicle motorcycle accident in the 41,000 block of Kingston Lyons Drive. Driver was transported to Santiam Hospital in Stayton with minor injuries.

Missing tortoise – At 12:40 Sunday, a caller in the 31000 block of SW 5th St., Lebanon, reported that a sulcato tortoise was missing.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Missing generator – At 7:16 a.m. Friday, a caller on 46th Ave. reported that a generator valued at $300 had been stolen.

