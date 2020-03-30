Public Safety Log (March 30)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Burglary – From Wednesday afternoon. Codie Joe Holley, 19, of Sweet Home, was charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. The crimes occurred on March 9 in the 2000 block of Thurston Street S.E. in Albany. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Strangulation – From Friday afternoon. Brandon Michael Triller, 24, of Albany, was charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and interference with making a report. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Trespass, stolen vehicle – 11:41 p.m. Friday, 37600 block River Road, near Lebanon. A deputy responded to a trespassing report. The vehicle the suspects drove to the location had been reported as stolen out of Salem. Sara King was cited and released on a charge of unlawful use of a vehicle and second-degree trespass. A passenger in the vehicle, Joel Adkins, also was cited on a charge of second-degree trespass.
DUII crash – 2:28 a.m Friday, 39500 block Golden Valley Drive, near Lebanon. Jedaiah Wassom was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants after a single vehicle non-injury crash.
Accidental gunshot – 1:18 p.m. Saturday, 10800 block Binegar Lane, near Lebanon. A resident accidentally discharged a firearm while cleaning it, striking themselves in the hand.
