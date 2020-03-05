Public Safety Log (March 5)

LEBANON POLICE

Missing money — 4:23 a.m. Sunday, Third Ave. A caller reported that he had consumed a half-gallon of liquor and fallen asleep in his van. He awakened to find $275 and his driver’s license missing.

Another scam — 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, Cascade Drive. A caller reportedly provided $250 in gift cards to someone on the telephone claiming to be a soldier serving in Afghanistan who needed money for a plane ticket.

Stolen check — 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Santiam Highway. A caller reported that a stolen check was used to pay $376 for utilities. The action was reported by a Philomath bank manager.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Vehicle recovery — 4:48 p.m. Tuesday, 40000 block Highway 228, Brownsville. A deputy recovered a stolen vehicle.

Bad day — 2 a.m. Wednesday, Interstate 5, near Albany. A northbound vehicle was stopped after being clocked at 123 miles per hour. The driver, who reportedly was having a bad day, was charged with reckless driving.

CORVALLIS POLICE