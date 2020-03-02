Public Safety Log (March 2)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Sex crimes trial scheduled — From Wednesday morning. Zebulon Jedidah Gilbert of Fall Creek was scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting June 30. Gilbert is charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sex abuse and three counts of third-degree rape.

Rape trial scheduled — From Thursday morning. Brock David Daniel McBride of Mill City was scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting May 12. McBride is charged with first-degree rape, coercion and luring a minor.

Unlawful use of a weapon — From Friday afternoon. James Leslie Pierce of Albany, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Attempted car prowls — 8:05 a.m. Friday, 1000 block SE Fifth Avenue, Mill City. A male attempted to enter several vehicles but was unsuccessful. A deputy documented the incident for follow-up.