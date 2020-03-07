Public Safety Log (March 7)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Prostitution — 4:40 p.m. Feb. 14, 251 Airport Road SE, Albany. A deputy went to the Quality Inn to meet a woman after communicating with her through a known prostitution website and reportedly agreeing to pay money for sex. Danielle Teresa Baugh, 25, of Gresham was arrested on a charge of prostitution.
Prostitution — 9:50 p.m. Feb. 26, 781 NE Second St., Corvallis. A deputy went to the Holiday Inn Express to meet a woman who had reportedly agreed to accept money in exchange for sex. Courtney Nicole Myer, 37, of Eugene was arrested on charges of prostitution, possession of heroin paraphernalia and two active warrants for failure to appear in court.
Running from the law — 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, Davis Road near Highway 20, Philomath. A deputy pulled over a 2000 Honda Civic sedan for a traffic violation, but the driver resisted and ran away. The driver was later identified as Jacob Scott Fisher, 34, of Lebanon.
Going to the dogs — 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, 22200 block Davis Road, Philomath. A resident called to report a shivering man on their front porch. Deputies went to investigate, believing the man was the same person who had fled from a traffic stop in the vicinity the night before. The suspect was located near the residence but fled into the woods, keeping one hand in his pocket as though hiding something.
A Linn County sheriff’s deputy with a police dog was brought in to search the area, and the dog located the suspect lying on a shelf of a work bench inside a barn. Jacob Scott Fisher, 34, of Lebanon was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for evaluation and then transferred to the Benton County Jail, where he was booked on multiple warrants and new charges.
In connection with the Tuesday traffic stop, Fisher was charged with third-degree theft, interfering with a peace officer, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree escape, failure to carry or present a driver’s license and resisting arrest.
In connection with the Wednesday incident, Fisher was charged with two counts of second-degree theft as well as first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, littering, interfering with a peace officer and interfering with a police animal.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
DUII — Samual Tyrell Williams was arraigned on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of assault in the third degree and one count of assault in the second degree. His security was set at $50,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.