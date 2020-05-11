Public Safety Log (May 11)

Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen phone – 9:32 a.m. Friday, 200 block N.W. Santiam Boulevard, Mill City. An Apple cellular phone valued at $1,200 was reported stolen.

Stolen dishwasher – 2 p.m. Friday, 38900 block N.W. Fourth Avenue, Scio. A caller reported that a vacant home she owns was burglarized and a dishwasher was stolen.

DUII crash – 4:42 p.m. Friday, 45600 block Quartzville Road. Charles Edward Millus, 34, of Lebanon, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. Millus reportedly drove off the roadway and landed close to the water.

Trespass – 7:59 p.m. Friday, 36600 block Crackerneck Drive, Scio. Deputies were driving through the Scio area when Gregory Tibbs, 52, of Scio, took off running. Deputies weren’t looking for Tibbs, nor was he wanted. But after he hid in a pump house on a property that wasn’t his, Tibbs was arrested on a charge of second-degree trespass.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation – From Friday afternoon. Brandon Gene Ruark-Martin of Albany was charged with strangulation and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

