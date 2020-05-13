Public Safety Log (May 13)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Vehicular assault — 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 27400 block West Ingram Island Road, Monroe. A deputy was dispatched to investigate a report that a woman was struck by a motor vehicle during an argument. Justin Clarence Carter, 19, of Monroe was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Identity theft — On Monday around 10:03 a.m., police identified a woman involved in a February fraud case. 40-year-old Mindy Krieg was charged with identity theft, forgery, theft and trying to cash a bad check on February 12 at the Oregon State University Credit Union on 25th Street.

Drug possession — On Monday around 2:03 p.m. on the 200 block of Northwest 10th Street, 18-year-old Jace Carrera was arrested for underage possession of marijuana and alcohol, possessing MDMA and trespassing.

Drug possession — On Monday around 2:43 p.m. on the 300 block of Southwest Mobile Place, 27-year-old Garrett Caspino was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT