Public Safety Log (May 14)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Luring a minor — On May 5 around 11 a.m. 20-year-old Dakota Blaiz Mellor was arrested for online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor after he allegedly drove from Springfield to Corvallis to meet with a 13-year-old girl for sex.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Domestic assault — On Tuesday at 6:54 p.m. on the 2400 block of Southwest Leonard Street, 52-year-old Gina McBride was arrested for domestic assault.

Shoplifting — On Tuesday around 7 p.m., 51-year-old Troy Lowery was arrested for shoplifting at the Home Depot on Four Acre Place.

Linn County Sheriff

Pressure washer — At 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 5900 block of Tuscan Loop, Albany, reported a pressure washer valued at $579 was taken sometime overnight.

Stolen vehicle — About 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Justin Cathey, 29, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and giving false information to a police officer in the 6400 block of Old Salem Road.