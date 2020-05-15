Public Safety Log (May 15)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

DUII crash – 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, 33800 block Freeman Lane. Shannon Thayer, 48, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage) and interfering with making a report. Thayer got into an argument with her boyfriend and stole his car. While leaving the residence, she struck a pump house.

ALBANY POLICE

Failure to register – From Wednesday, 100 block Fourth Avenue S.W. Donald Glenn Rodgers, 56, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Criminal mistreatment – From Wednesday, 1100 block Jackson Avenue N.W., Corvallis. Victoria Elizabeth Reva Heiser, 36, was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Failure to register – From Wednesday, 700 block Waverly Drive N.E. Dustin Andrew Clarneau, 45, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

SWEET HOME POLICE