Public Safety Log (May 15)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash – 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, 33800 block Freeman Lane. Shannon Thayer, 48, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage) and interfering with making a report. Thayer got into an argument with her boyfriend and stole his car. While leaving the residence, she struck a pump house.
ALBANY POLICE
Failure to register – From Wednesday, 100 block Fourth Avenue S.W. Donald Glenn Rodgers, 56, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Criminal mistreatment – From Wednesday, 1100 block Jackson Avenue N.W., Corvallis. Victoria Elizabeth Reva Heiser, 36, was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Failure to register – From Wednesday, 700 block Waverly Drive N.E. Dustin Andrew Clarneau, 45, was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Stolen chainsaw – 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block Second Avenue. A caller reported that their vehicle was entered and a chainsaw was taken. The chainsaw was valued at $500.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Weapon – From Thursday afternoon. Gerald Damon Moullet, 44, of Albany, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and harassment. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
