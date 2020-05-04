Public Safety Log (May 4)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Plea and sentence set – From Wednesday morning. Keith Loren Perkins, 36, of Albany, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on May 19. Perkins is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon for an incident from August where the accuser was allegedly shot in the face with a BB gun. According to a petition to enter a plea, turned in on Wednesday, Perkins plans to plead no contest to a charge of second-degree assault and the negotiated settlement is a sentence of five years in prison. Per terms of the plea deal, Perkins would be eligible for good time, earned time, alternative incarceration programs, transitional leave and credit for time served, according to court paperwork.