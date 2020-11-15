Public Safety Log (Nov. 16)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Snowbound — 12:20 p.m. Saturday, 48700 block Quartzville Road, outside Foster. A deputy checked on a reported car in the snow. He found a family of five with a motor home, car and pickup that had become stranded in the snow. The deputy contacted a group of off-roaders playing in the snow nearby, and they volunteered to pull the family from 18 inches of snow to a snow free area.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Elude — From Thursday afternoon. Taylor James Munson, 26, of Albany, was charged with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle), second-degree escape, resisting arrest, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Arson — From Friday afternoon. Breann Daly, 25, of Dallas, was charged with first-degree arson. The crime allegedly occurred on Wednesday and the APD investigated the case. Judge Michael Wynhausen set Daly’s bail at $25,000 and the next hearing in the matter was scheduled for Nov. 23.

Domestic assault — From Friday afternoon. Isaac Philip Waugh of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), interference with making a report (domestic violence), coercion (domestic violence), and delivery and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax). The crimes allegedly occurred on Thursday, and the APD investigated the case.

