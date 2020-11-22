 Skip to main content
Public Safety Log (Nov. 23)

Mt. Hope camper fire

Stacy Porchia and Tyler Day of the Lebanon Fire District douse a camper fire on Saturday afternoon off of Mt. Hope Drive. 

LEBANON FIRE

Camper fire — 4 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Hope Drive. Firefighters responded to a fully involved camper fire. Crews quickly brought the fire under control. Residents living near the blaze advised that the camper was not in use and no injuries were reported. Two water tenders and an engine responded from volunteer substations, and a truck and a command vehicle responded from Lebanon. Seven firefighters helped extinguish the flames.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Online scam — 11:51 a.m. Saturday, 30300 block Ty Valley Road, near Lebanon. A woman fell victim to an online scam and $2,000 was stolen from her.

DUII crash — 2:01 a.m. Sunday, 6400 block Columbus Street, Albany. Robert Beard, 45, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver. Beard reportedly crashed a vehicle and fled from the scene on foot.

