Public Safety Log (Nov. 23)

LEBANON FIRE

Camper fire — 4 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Hope Drive. Firefighters responded to a fully involved camper fire. Crews quickly brought the fire under control. Residents living near the blaze advised that the camper was not in use and no injuries were reported. Two water tenders and an engine responded from volunteer substations, and a truck and a command vehicle responded from Lebanon. Seven firefighters helped extinguish the flames.