Public Safety Log (Nov. 24)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft — About 8:37 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 700 block of Northwest River Road, Mill City, reported theft of more than $1,100 in items from a motor vehicle.
Catalytic converter — About 3:36 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 29000 block of Oregon Highway 34, Albany, reported the theft of a catalytic converter valued at $1,500 from a vehicle.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Suspicious fires — About 11:46 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1200 block of Long Street reported someone has been building campfires in the doorway of a church. Extra patrols requested.
ALBANY POLICE
Weapon — About 9:09 p.m. Friday, Paul Lawrence, 63, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, a spring-assisted knife, in the 2000 block of Thurston Street. He was cited and released.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Bicycle theft — 8:51 a.m. Friday, 4000 block of Northwest Dale Place. A blue and purple Trek Hybrid, valued at $1,500, was stolen from an open carport after a cable was cut from a bike rack. It is a 24-speed men’s mountain bike with black fenders over both tires. No suspect information was available.
Stolen gun — 2:31 p.m. Friday, 2400 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard. A steel and black H&R brand model 929 .22-caliber revolver was taken from a display case outside Queen B Organizing during an estate sale. No suspect information was available.
Stolen motorcycle — Sunday, 1700 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard. A 49cc “chopper style” non-street-legal motorbike valued at more than $1,000 was stolen from a carport. No suspect information was available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.