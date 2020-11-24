Public Safety Log (Nov. 24)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Theft — About 8:37 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 700 block of Northwest River Road, Mill City, reported theft of more than $1,100 in items from a motor vehicle.

Catalytic converter — About 3:36 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 29000 block of Oregon Highway 34, Albany, reported the theft of a catalytic converter valued at $1,500 from a vehicle.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Suspicious fires — About 11:46 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1200 block of Long Street reported someone has been building campfires in the doorway of a church. Extra patrols requested.

ALBANY POLICE

Weapon — About 9:09 p.m. Friday, Paul Lawrence, 63, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, a spring-assisted knife, in the 2000 block of Thurston Street. He was cited and released.

CORVALLIS POLICE