Public Safety Log (Nov. 25)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Luring a minor — From Monday afternoon. Cameron Allen Lee Wagoner, 20, of Albany was arraigned on charges of luring a minor, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse and tampering with a witness. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 15 and Sept. 21 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Supplying contraband — From Monday afternoon. Amber Crista Leigh Bagwell, 32, of Corvallis, was charged with supplying contraband, and possession of heroin and methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency. The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.

Sex crimes — From Tuesday morning. Zakkary David Stephen, 24, of Albany, was arraigned on an indictment on charges of second-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse. The crimes allegedly occurred on Jan. 27 and the APD investigated the case.

Sex crime plea scheduled — From Tuesday morning. Fernando Josue Lopez of Albany, charged with second-degree sex abuse, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 13.

Burglary — From Tuesday afternoon. Thomas Edward Light, 38, of Albany, was charged with first-degree burglary, strangulation, felony fourth-degree assault, menacing and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday in the 800 block of Waverly Drive S.E. The APD was the investigating agency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0