Public Safety Log (Nov. 26)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Baton assault case plea — From Wednesday afternoon. Christopher Lance Turner of Sweet Home pleaded no contest to third-degree assault and was scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Dec. 30. Charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon are set to be dismissed at sentencing. Turner was accused of using a baton to assault another man in Sweet Home.
Felon with a firearm — From Wednesday afternoon. Travis Earl Pressey, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 3. His bail was set at $20,000 by Judge Brendan Kane.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Thefts from vehicles — On Monday around 11:25 a.m. on the 300 block of Northwest 25th Street, a broken vehicle window and theft of a purse and wallet were reported.
On Tuesday around 1:50 p.m., a Fossil brand wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle parked near the 5400 block of Southwest Helen Avenue sometime between the previous night and that morning.
Package thefts — On Nov. 20 sometime between 2:08 p.m. and 4 p.m. a package was stolen from the front door of a residence on the 300 block of Southwest 10th Street.
On Monday around 1:23 p.m., a theft of a package was reported from an apartment on the 900 block of Southwest 15th Street.
Shoplifts — On Sunday around 2 p.m., a man and woman reportedly stole Georgia Logger boots valued at $199.99 from the Wilco store at 1905 NE Four Acre Place.
On Monday around 12:45 p.m., an employee at Sally Beauty Supply on 2015 NW Circle Blvd. reported a man for shoplifting Oster brand men's clippers valued at $215. He was described to be in his late 20s or early 30s, having ear piercings, and wearing jeans and a red Vans hat. The man was seen leaving in a red Dodge Caravan.
Bike thefts — On Monday around 6:26 p.m., a gray Aveton electric bike was reported stolen after the owner locked it in front of the Michaels Arts and Crafts store at 1550 NW Ninth St.
On Monday around 9:54 p.m., a copper-colored Alibi touring bike was reported stolen from a balcony near the owner's residence at Cedar Crest Apartments at 750 SW C Ave. It was not locked at the time.
On Tuesday around 8:03 a.m., the seat and post of a gold Trek Pure mountain bike were reported stolen after the bike was locked to a rack at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1840 NW Ninth St. The rear of the bike was also damaged during the theft.
On Monday, a woman reported her Cannondale SM400 mountain bike was stolen sometime between the night of Nov. 10 and the morning of Nov. 11 from a porch on the 800 block of Northwest 23rd Street. It was not locked.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Assault — On Sunday around 10 am, Cassandra Marie Marsh, 30, was arrested for allegedly pushing a 72-year-old man down a set of stairs on the 5100 block of Springhill Drive Northwest in North Albany.
Burglary — On Saturday around 1:51 a.m., a burglary was reported at Grizzilla Marijuana Farm on Garden Avenue in Corvallis. No suspects were located.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.